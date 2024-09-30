India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Ashwin scalps two late wickets after Indian batsmen break five world records

KANPUR: India made history by shattering five world records -- the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Test cricket -- while Ravindra Jadeja achieved the milestone of 300 Test wickets against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the second Test after two gloomy days in Kanpur's Green Park stadium.
Forceful fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine. Ravichandran Ashwin then opened India's wicket tally in the second innings, dismissing Zakir Hasan and Hasan Mahmud, leaving Bangladesh at 26/2 at stumps, still 26 runs behind India.
Earlier, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went beast mode as they brought up the 50-run mark in just three overs. The previous record was held by England, doing so in 26 balls against West Indies earlier this year.
After Sharma was bowled out by Hasan Miraz as the ball found the gap between the bat and pads, Jaiswal and Gill's partnership pushed India to 100 in just 10.1 overs, breaking its own record of the fastest team 100 in 12.2 overs against West Indies last year.
Jaiswal's innings eventually came to an end as a Hasan Mahmud delivery skidded through when he was late to defend it, being dismissed for 72 off 51 balls.
Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls while KL Rahul slammed 68 off 43 balls as India went on to break the records for fastest 150, 200 and 250 before the declaration.
For Bangladesh, veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked up four wickets (4/78) along with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41).
In the morning, the on-field action finally began after the loss of eight sessions. It was still a first-day pitch but there was not much either for pacers or spinners.
As the sun shone bright in the Kanpur sky, India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in the first innings. Mominul Haque hit a patient hundred, his 13th in Tests, on a placid pitch but India maintained pressure on Bangladesh with a couple of stunning catches.
Resuming at 107 for three in the fourth day, Bangladesh lost Mushfiqur Rahim (11) in the sixth over of the day when Jasprit Bumrah castled him with an angled delivery. It was an error of judgement from Rahim who left the ball, thinking it would go over the stumps but it stayed a bit low to disturb the off-stump.
In the previous ball as well, Rahim was troubled by an angled delivery that took the edge and zoomed to the boundary ropes.
Litton Das was the new man in and began confidently, driving a length ball from Bumrah through the cover region for a four and followed that up with another solid drive in the same region. Mominul stayed solid from his end and also survived an appeal for a catch off Mohammed Siraj.
The southpaw was beaten, the ball hit his thigh-pad and DRS showed the ball had not touched his glove before being taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The next ball, Mominul completed his half-century by pulling a short one from Siraj to the square leg boundary.
Rohit Sharma, standing at mid-off, pulled a stunner from thin air when Das (13) charged down the wicket to Siraj but stood in disbelief after his powerful hit was plucked by the Indian captain at mid-off.
In came Bangladeshi legend Shakib Al Hasan who is probably playing his last Test match, but he did not last long. He got his first boundary by working a full-length delivery from Siraj on the leg side. He went after Ashwin but could not connect well as one hand came off the bat. Siraj standing at mid-off took a stunning catch to send him back for nine.
Post lunch, Bumrah took two consecutive wickets sending back Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 20 and Taijul Islam for five. Bumrah bowled an angled delivery to Miraz that took the outside edge and went straight into Shubman Gill's hands in first slip. Bumrah continued his streak as Taijul misjudged the ball trying to defend it but found an inside edge that clattered the stumps.
Siraj and Jadeja then ended Bangladesh's innings by claiming a wicket each. Siraj dismissed Hasan Mahmud with a confident LBW appeal that went upstairs for a review. The ball tracking shows a clear path to the stumps and Mahmud walked back after scoring a solitary run.
All the players gathered around Jadeja as he scalped the last wicket claiming the milestone of 300 Test wickets -- the seventh Indian to do so. A caught-and-bowled over Jadeja's left shoulder made him the third Indian after Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket.
(With inputs from PTI)