India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Ashwin scalps two late wickets after Indian batsmen break five world records

In the morning, the on-field action finally began after the loss of eight sessions. It was still a first-day pitch but there was not much either for pacers or spinners.

As the sun shone bright in the Kanpur sky, India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in the first innings. Mominul Haque hit a patient hundred, his 13th in Tests, on a placid pitch but India maintained pressure on Bangladesh with a couple of stunning catches.

Resuming at 107 for three in the fourth day, Bangladesh lost Mushfiqur Rahim (11) in the sixth over of the day when Jasprit Bumrah castled him with an angled delivery. It was an error of judgement from Rahim who left the ball, thinking it would go over the stumps but it stayed a bit low to disturb the off-stump.

In the previous ball as well, Rahim was troubled by an angled delivery that took the edge and zoomed to the boundary ropes.

Litton Das was the new man in and began confidently, driving a length ball from Bumrah through the cover region for a four and followed that up with another solid drive in the same region. Mominul stayed solid from his end and also survived an appeal for a catch off Mohammed Siraj.

The southpaw was beaten, the ball hit his thigh-pad and DRS showed the ball had not touched his glove before being taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The next ball, Mominul completed his half-century by pulling a short one from Siraj to the square leg boundary.