India vs Bangladesh: Batters day out

KANPUR: Never in the 34.4 overs of their stint at the crease here at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday did India's scoring rate drop down below eight. The aggressive approach by Indian batters brought an otherwise dull game to life much to the delight of the fans.

When the match resumed in the morning, chances of a result in the game was almost nil but by the time the day's play ended, there seems to be a possibility of a positive result for the hosts thanks to their batters who scored runs at a breakneck pace.

Such was the onslaught in the beginning that Rohit Sharma and Co completed 50 in just three overs giving a feel of T20 cricket. At times, it felt the openers — the India captain and Yashasvi Jaiswal — wanted to compensate the fans, who missed out on the action for two consecutive days due to rains and wet oufield. By the time they declared their innings at 285/9, a bagful of the records fell.

The skipper led from the front hammering a 11-ball 23 which was laced with three sixes and one four. Yashasvi, meanwhile, continued the rampage even as Sharma departed. His 51-ball 72 derailed Bangladesh bowlers. Shubman Gill too played his role but it was the pair of Virat Kohli (35-ball 47) and KL Rahul (68 off 43) that made the bowlers look listless.

Matching each other stroke for stroke, all of them played fearless cricket with runs flowing from their willow at will. On their way to their final score, India recorded the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in men's Tests.

The Indian players slammed as many as 11 sixes and 28 fours. Out of their top seven batters, only two — Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja — had a strike rate of below 100.

India's assistant coach Morne Morkel said it was a part of their plan to force a result despite two days of play getting abandoned. "It was always a part of our game plan to see how can we push this going forward? And how can we get the winning result?" the former South African pacer told journalists at the press conference.