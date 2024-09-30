We've players who will help India dominate cricket for next 10 years: Laxman on bench strength

BENGALURU: VVS Laxman admitted that he took over as the chief of BCCI Centre of Excellence with trepidation, but now he is a contented person after setting in place a robust bench strength that will allow India to dominate world cricket for the next 10 years, if not more.

Laxman took over as the head of the erstwhile National Cricket Academy (NCA) in 2021 from his one-time teammate Rahul Dravid, and built on the excellent platform that was already laid out.

I can say with a lot of confidence, barring a couple of skillsets, I think, for the next 10 years, we've got a lot of players who will make our country proud. I'm not only talking about men's, but also women's as well. We're blessed to have that kind of talent, Laxman told a select media gathering at the Centre of Excellence.

He said India's dominance in world cricket is a perfect reflection of a steady supply chain.

Everyone talks about why Indian team is at the helm. We won the (T20) World Cup (2024) in the West Indies which was a great result. But if you see all the three formats, we have dominated.

Not only the rankings, we have dominated. There is so much of supply chain as far as cricket is concerned. That means the amount of players we have at our disposal, it is a real blessing.

The 49-year-old said grooming the players, without tinkering with their natural game, was essential to maintain that supply chain.

The whole idea is to monitor them, how to groom them, so that they realise their potential. It's not that we dictate them (players) that you have to do this or you have to change (technique).

Ultimately the player should feel comfortable, acknowledging and accepting that option. We don't want the player to suddenly feel the burden of whose advice he has to listen to.