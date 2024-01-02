Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens ahead of swansong Test

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australia opener David Warner on Tuesday made an emotional plea on social media for the return of his Baggy Greens after the backpack containing the cherished possession was stolen in transit ahead of his swansong Test here.

As a "last resort" the 37-year-old took to Instagram so that he can walk out wearing the Baggy Green -- the iconic cap worn by Australian Test cricketers -- in his final Test at his hometown.

"Unfortunately, this is my last resort to do this. A couple of days ago, someone has taken my backpack out of my extra luggage," Warner said in a video post on his Instagram.

"Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That's sentimental to me. It's something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there, coming this week."

"If it's the backpack that you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble. Please reach out to Creed Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Greens. Thank you," he added.

With the video he wrote that the backpack, containing the caps, was taken from his luggage which was flown out of Melbourne to Sydney a few days ago by Qantas Airways.

"@qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however, they do have blind spots," he wrote.

The bag is understood to contain two caps as Warner had been given a replacement when he had lost his orignal Baggy Green in 2017. However, Warner's wife had later found the cap.

