Litmus test for Kaur and Co against dominant Australia

CHENNAI: After eight matches across two different formats, India's packed home winter of international cricket is heading towards its conclusion. For the hosts, it has been a mixed bag with historic wins in Tests, but losses in both white-ball series — first against England in T20Is and then recently in the ODI series facing Australia. The success in the Test is certainly laudable, but the reality checks handed to the unit by both sides have larger implications given what's to come.

For now, according to the ICC's Future Tours Program, after these three T20I fixtures, India do not have any series scheduled till the World Cup in September. There is a chance the home series against South Africa and New Zealand, which were supposed to happen in September and October of 2023 could get rescheduled. However, at the moment, the series against the current T20 WC champions is potentially their best opportunity to prepare ahead of the ICC tournament in Bangladesh.

The series loss against England early in December 2023, the first under newly-appointed coach Amol Muzumdar, showed how India is still facing similar issues they have seen over the years. The inability to break the partnerships, fielding lapses, misjudgment in the batting order, and conservative approach in the chase after the fall of quick wickets were on display in the first two fixtures. However, bowlers, led by off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque, followed by some clutch batting by Amanjot Kaur saved the day for India.

"More exposure, fitness, and fielding will be my top priority. The fringe players - the new generation coming through - will get equal opportunities. These are the prime things that we will take forward after this series," Muzumdar had said in his first-ever media interaction after taking over the duties. By giving opportunities and sticking with both Ishaque and Patil in the series against England, Muzumdar kept his word. After Renuka Singh Thakur, both debutants took the highest wickets for India in the series (five each) to prove their coach right.

ALSO READ | India Women vying for all-round improvement in T20Is against Australia

"Fearless cricket is something I have always advocated. We would be playing that brand of cricket," Muzumdar had said in the same media interaction. The cricket played in the first series under his watch was exactly fearless, but there were solid takeaways to take from that. And the three-match series against Australia is the best way for the team to see if they can execute those lessons. For the longest time, India has been a thorn in the flesh side of Australia, especially in the T20 format.

However, since 2018, India has only beaten Australia twice in the non-tournament scenarios. One of those wins came in December 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium, where the two sides will face each other thrice, starting from Friday. India's faith in their new crop of players, especially with the uncertainty over their next fixtures, will be tested against the experienced Australian unit going through transition. However, to be the best, one has to beat the best.

ALSO READ | Working hard to fix fitness, fielding woes but it won't happen in one month: Skipper Harmanpreet

