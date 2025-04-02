New Zealand beats Pakistan by 83 runs and leads 3-match series 2-0

HAMILTON: Ben Sears took 5-59 as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 208 to win the second one-day cricket international by 84 runs Wednesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

Faheem Ashraf top-scored for Pakistan with 73 and put on 60 for the ninth wicket with Naseem Shah, who made 51. Both posted their maiden ODI half centuries as Pakistan was dismissed in 41.2 overs.

Will O'Rourke softened up the Pakistan batters with an outstanding opening spell of 1-8 from six overs on a lively pitch at Seddon Park.

He twice hit Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, once on the top hand and once on the biceps, and he later hit Haris Rauf on the helmet with a searing bouncer. Rauf retired hurt after failing a concussion test and was replaced by Naseem.

"We didn't do well as a batting group because the start of the batting we didn't utilize the swing and New Zealand bowled very well," Rizwan said. "Later on Faheem and Naseem batted very well on a disappointing day for us."

Jacob Duffy and Sears reaped the rewards. Duffy took 3-35 and Sears snared a five-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

Earlier, Mitch Hay was left stranded on 99 as New Zealand made 292-8 after being sent in. Hay hit 22 runs from New Zealand's final over, including two sixes and two fours, as he chased a maiden ODI century.