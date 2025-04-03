Andhra Cricket Association bids to make Visakhapatnam new home of Sunrisers Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has formally extended an invitation to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to consider Visakhapatnam as their new home ground, should they relocate from Hyderabad.

According to sources, the ACA has offered to host the remainder of SRH’s matches in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, the ACA has proposed hosting the team mid-tournament, and providing tax incentives to the IPL franchise.

The ACA’s offer comes amid an ongoing dispute between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and SRH regarding complimentary tickets.

SRH has alleged that the HCA management has been harassing the team for free tickets, prompting the team to threaten relocation from their current home ground in Hyderabad.

In response, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a vigilance probe into the matter. Against this backdrop, the ACA swiftly reached out to the SRH management, led by Kavya Maran, offering support if they decide to leave Hyderabad. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal has been SRH’s home ground.

Meanwhile, the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam serves as the secondary home ground for Delhi Capitals, owned by the GMR Group.

This season, Visakhapatnam hosted two IPL matches - DC vs LSG and DC vs SRH - which drew sizable crowds.