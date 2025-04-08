Australia's concussion-blighted Pucovski retires from cricket at 27

SYDNEYFormer Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski retired from cricket at the age of 27 on Tuesday after a string of concussions, saying he would not risk "any more damage to my brain."

Free-scoring batsman Pucovski was earmarked for future greatness after he made his Australia debut as a 22-year-old in 2021, scoring an impressive 62 against India in the third Test in Sydney.

But it was to be his sole international appearance after he dislocated his shoulder while fielding in that match, one of a series of injuries and concussions that derailed his promising career.

He has not played since March last year, when he was struck by a bouncer, and said Tuesday he was calling time on playing cricket.

"It can be quite difficult to see how can I get out to play professional sport again when I'm struggling to live my life how I want to," he told SEN sports radio on Tuesday.

"I just don't want to risk doing any more damage to my brain than I've already done."