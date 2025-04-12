Not ashamed that as Pakistan's captain, I cannot speak English: Mohammad Rizwan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan gave a fitting reply to social media trolls who have long mocked him for his spoken English, admitting honestly that while he regrets not completing his education, he isn’t ashamed of his language skills.

Rizwan, who has been the target of online trolling due to his English in post- and pre-match interactions, addressed the criticism during a press conference. Speaking to reporters, as quoted by Geo News, Rizwan said: “I regret not completing my education, which is why I don't know English, but I am not ashamed that as Pakistan's captain, I cannot speak English.”

He added, “The demand from me is to play cricket, not to speak English. If Pakistan wanted English, I would become a professor, learn it, and return. But Pakistan asks me for cricket, not English.”

Rizwan, who also captains the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, shifted focus to the national team’s recent struggles on the field. Once considered an Asian powerhouse, Pakistan are now struggling to keep up with expectations, with poor performances in recent international tournaments triggering criticism from fans and former players.

Following a dismal run in the Champions Trophy held on home soil, where Pakistan crashed out in the group stage after consecutive defeats to New Zealand and India, the team faced further setbacks during their tour of New Zealand. Playing five T20Is and three ODIs as part of their preparations for the 2026 and 2027 World Cups, Pakistan suffered a 4-1 loss in the T20Is.

Though Rizwan and Babar Azam returned to the squad for the ODIs after missing the T20I leg, the results remained unchanged. A relatively inexperienced New Zealand side whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in the ODIs, adding to the pressure on the squad.

Responding to the backlash, Rizwan urged critics to also offer guidance. “It's fine to criticise the team, but also guide us on how to improve. Recently, during the Champions Trophy, Wasim Akram gave us advice. I wanted to talk more with him, but there wasn't enough time,” he said.

He acknowledged fans' frustrations, stating: “Fans are justified in their anger, and they've all the right to be upset at us because they also love us. But the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has given so much to Pakistan. Now it's time to enjoy the league.”