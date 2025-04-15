Pant had some plans in mind: Bishnoi backs LSG skipper after loss to CSK

LUCKNOW Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is not quite sure why he didn't get to bowl at the death against CSK despite a fine spell but backed his captain Rishabh Pant's decision, saying as a skipper "he had some plans in mind."

Pant had opted for pace over spin at the death when MS Dhoni joined Shivam Dube (43) in the middle with CSK needing 56 off the last 30 balls. The decision backfired as Dhoni blasted 26 off 11 balls as CSK achieved the victory target of 167 with three balls to spare.

"I didn't really talk (to Pant) about it.I came to the wicket twice, but maybe he had some plans in mind. He probably wanted to execute something else...," Bishnoi said during the post-match press conference.

"A captain can see better and from behind the stumps, he can understand the situation better. So according to me, he took the decision that he felt was better. No, nothing like that [talk about the fourth over]. It was clear in his mind [what he had to do]. In a tense situation, it is better for a captain to think from his point of view so he took what was the better decision," the leg spinner added.

Bishnoi send down nine dot balls in his three overs, dismissing Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth and 13th overs respectively.