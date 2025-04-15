Punjab Kings pacer Ferguson out of IPL after 'pretty serious' injury

CHANDIGARH: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is likely to miss the remainder of this year's Indian Premier League after sustaining a "pretty serious" leg injury, his team Punjab Kings said.

Ferguson bowled just two balls in the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday before limping off clutching his left thigh in visible pain.

"Ferguson is out indefinitely and the chances of us getting him back by the end of the tournament are very slim, I would have thought," Punjab fast bowling coach James Hopes said late Monday.

"I think he has sustained a pretty serious injury."

Ferguson, 33, only recently recovered from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Champions Trophy in February and March. He has taken five wickets in four IPL matches this season.

Punjab, who have three wins and two losses, face Kolkata Knight Riders at home in Mullanpur later Tuesday.