We need to play on better tracks that give batters confidence: Dhoni on Chepauk surface

LUCKNOW: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has urged the curators at the Chepauk to prepare better surfaces which can give his batters the confidence to play their shots like they did here as he doesn't want Chennai Super Kings to play timid cricket.

Dhoni's 11-ball 26 was instrumental in CSK's win over Lucknow Super Giants after the five-time champions snapped their four-match losing streak, which also included three defeats at home.

Chasing a target of 167, CSK won with three balls to spare with a markedly better batting performance.

CSK have been invincible at 'Fortress Chepauk' over the years but the 'Yellow Brigade' has only won one game so far at home this season.

"One of the reasons could be that the Chennai wicket is slightly on the slower side. When we have played away from home, the batting unit has done slightly better," Dhoni, who won his first player of the match award in six years, said in the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

"Maybe we need to play on wickets that are slightly better so that it'll give the batters confidence to play their shots. You don't want to play timid cricket," the 'Captain Cool' said.

Dhoni admitted that his batters need to fulfil their roles and responsibilities better.

"As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities -- that's what we talk about. If you get off to a good start, and you're someone who can play through the innings, then why not," the CSK skipper said.