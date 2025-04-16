South California's Pomona city to host cricket during LA 2028 Olympics

DUBAI: The South Californian city of Pomona will host the cricket competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the ICC announced here on Tuesday.

Cricket, which is returning to the Olympics after 128 years, will feature six teams each in the men's and women's competitions and will be held at the Fairgrounds in Pomona.

The city is located 48km from Los Angeles, which is the main venue of the Games.

Fairgrounds or Fairplex, as it is more popularly known, is a facility that is used for conventions, and commercial, educational and sports (primarily motorsports) events through the year.

There is no designated cricket ground at the venue.

"We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028 as it is a significant step towards the preparation for our sport's return to the Olympics," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a release on Tuesday night.