IPL 2025 | LSG pip RR by two runs in thrilling finish

Needing nine runs to win off the final over, Rajasthan Royals could only manage six against a brilliant Avesh Khan to lose to Lucknow Super Giants by two runs in Jaipur on Saturday.

A 62-run stand for the third wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag had seemingly put Rajasthan Royals on the verge of a comfortable win.

Jaiswal continued his purple patch, hitting his third consecutive fifty and fourth in five innings.

But, with 25 needed in three overs, he was castled by Avesh Khan for 74 off 52 balls.

Off the last ball of the same over, Avesh trapped Parag leg before for 39 off 26 balls.

Prince Yadav gave away 11 in the penultimate over before Avesh's heroics snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.