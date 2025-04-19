IPL 2025 | LSG pip RR by two runs in thrilling finish

Needing nine runs to win off the final over, Rajasthan Royals could only manage six against a brilliant Avesh Khan to lose to Lucknow Super Giants by two runs in Jaipur on Saturday.
A 62-run stand for the third wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag had seemingly put Rajasthan Royals on the verge of a comfortable win.
Jaiswal continued his purple patch, hitting his third consecutive fifty and fourth in five innings.
But, with 25 needed in three overs, he was castled by Avesh Khan for 74 off 52 balls.
Off the last ball of the same over, Avesh trapped Parag leg before for 39 off 26 balls.
Prince Yadav gave away 11 in the penultimate over before Avesh's heroics snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history just by arriving at the crease, becoming the youngest player in IPL history.
At 14, he's more than two years younger than the previous record holder Prayas Ray Barman.
Suryavanshi, who did not field, was brought on as the impact sub for Sandeep Sharma.
Far from being overawed, he showed no nerves, coolly smashing his first delivery for a six over the long-on boundary off Shardul Thakur.
In the next over, he also struck the first delivery he faced from Avesh Khan for a six.
His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was equally aggressive as the duo put on 85 for the first wicket in 8.4 overs.
Suryavanshi was unlucky to be dismissed for 34 off 20 balls, overbalancing and having his back foot behind the crease but in the air when Rishabh Pant whipped off the bails to have him stumped.
In the first half of the game, Abdul Samad smashed four sixes in the last over by Sandeep Sharma as Lucknow Super Giants reached 180/5.
The last over went for 27 as Samad remained unbeaten on 30 off 10 balls.
Fifties by Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni had boosted LSG after they were rocked by early blows.
Markram and Badoni were involved in a 76-run stand for the fourth wicket.
The South African made 66 off 45 balls before being caught at long-off by stand-in skipper Riyan Parag off Wanindu Hasaranga.
Badoni reached his fifty in 33 balls before falling to Tushar Deshpande off the very next delivery in the 18th over.
Earlier, Mitchell Marsh was the first to go, dismissed for four by Jofra Archer in the third over. Then a Sandeep Sharma slower delivery had Nicholas Pooran trapped in front for 11.
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's poor form continued as he fell for just three to leave the visitors at 54/3 in the eighth over. Attempting a reverse sweep, he was caught by keeper Dhruv Jurel on the third attempt.
Pant had won the toss and elected to bat first. With Sanju Samson unavailable for tonight's game, Riyan Parag is leading RR.
Rajasthan Royals will be looking to bounce back after a narrow Super Over loss, with skipper Sanju Samson’s injury adding uncertainty.
Nitish Rana's gritty fifty and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s return to form are positives, but the inconsistent middle order and underperforming spin duo of Hasaranga and Theekshana remain concerns.
Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are reeling from a loss to struggling CSK, and their reliance on Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran in the top order continues to be a worry.
Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Substitutes:
Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore