Bumrah is quality and knows his body, says pace great McGrath

CHENNAI: Even as debates over whether or not Jasprit Bumrah should have played the fifth and final Test against England continues, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath felt that the player knows how much workload they can take and should manage accordingly.

McGrath as Director of the MRF Pace Foundation, along with chief coach M Senthilnathan is in the city to coach budding cricketers from India. When asked about Bumrah playing just three of the five Tests, Mcgrath said, "Oh, it's a tough one, isn't it? We saw in Australia where he was, you know, when he played, it was tight. It was a close game. You know, he's a match winner. There's no doubt about that. You want him to play as often as he can. But, unfortunately, in Australia, fourth Test, he had played back-to-back, then in the fifth and then there were injury concerns. So, yeah, it's a tough one. A lot of it depends on the captain, on the hierarchy, as well as probably more so on him, what he feels he can do.

"A player knows best how much work load that he can manage. Bumrah is a quality bowler, he knows his body well and must be playing as per the workload that he can manage," he added.