Oval Test: India bowled out for 224 in 1st innings against England

LONDON: Pacer Gus Atkinson grabbed five wickets as India collapsed on the second day morning of the fifth and final Test against England to be bowled out for 224 in their first innings, here on Friday.

The overnight batters Karun Nair (57) and Washington Sundar (26) fell in the first 20 minutes of play, which exposed the frail tail of the Indian team, which once again fell without much resistance.

For England, Atkinson completed a five-for as he returned 21.4-8-33-5 while Josh Tongue took 3/57 as the two fast bowlers shared the majority of the workload for the hosts.

India had resumed the second day's play which began earlier than the scheduled start owing to rains on the first day at 204 for six.

Earlier, England were dealt a severe blow on Friday when seamer Chris Woakes was ruled out of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India with a suspected shoulder dislocation.

The all-rounder had to leave the field after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder while saving a ball hit by Karun Nair at long-off late during the opening day of the match on Thursday.

Woakes looked in visible pain as he walked off the field with his left arm wrapped in his sweater.

"England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Rothesay Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series."

Woakes bowled 14 overs on the opening day, picking up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul and conceded 46 runs.