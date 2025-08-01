Never cheated, had suicidal thoughts: Chahal opens up on mental health issues post divorce

NEW DELHI: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his struggles with mental health issues following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, revealing that he was wrongly labelled as a "cheater" and battled suicidal thoughts during the tumultuous period.

Speaking on the Raj Shamani Podcast, Chahal addressed the public scrutiny surrounding his personal life and emphasised that the decision to separate was not sudden but had been under consideration for some time.

"After my divorce, I was called a cheater. But I have never cheated in my life. I'm extremely loyal - probably more than most. For my loved ones, I've always thought from the heart," he said.

The 34-year-old cricketer said he was emotionally distressed following the separation.

"I had suicidal thoughts. I was tired of my life. I would cry for two hours a day, sleep just two hours. This went on for over 40 days. I had anxiety attacks, depression. Only those close to me knew what I was going through," Chahal said.

Chahal also shared that he considered taking a break from cricket, as he found it difficult to focus amid the mental strain.

Reflecting on his marriage, Chahal said the growing professional commitments on both sides played a role in the eventual separation.