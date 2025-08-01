Shoulder injury rules out England's seamer Woakes from remainder of fifth Test

LONDON: Injury-plagued England were dealt a severe blow on Friday after seamer Chris Woakes was ruled out of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India with a suspected shoulder dislocation.

The all-rounder had to leave the field after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder while saving a ball hit by Karun Nair at long-off late during the opening day of the match on Thursday.

Woakes looked in visible pain as he walked off the field with his left arm wrapped in his sweater.

"England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Rothesay Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series." Earlier on Thursday, Woakes teammate Gus Atkinson said Woakes' injury didn't look good.