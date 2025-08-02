Oval Test: India set England 374-run target after Jaiswal hundred and late assault by Sundar

LONDON: A late assault by Washington Sundar lifted India to 396 in their second innings on the third day of the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval on Saturday.

Sundar slammed 53 in 46 balls including four fours and four sixes as England face an imposing victory target of 374.

No team has chased a target of over 263 to win a Test at the Oval.

Sundar and Prasidh Krishna added 39 for the last wicket, of which Krishna's contribution was zero.

Josh Tongue was the most successful bowler for England with figures of 5/125.

Ravindra Jadeja also played a useful hand, with his fifth fifty of the series, apart from a century.

Jadeja, who was yet to be dismissed in the second innings of the series until this knock, finally fell for 53 off 77 balls.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal rode his luck to make his sixth hundred in challenging conditions as India extended their lead to 281 runs at tea.

India lost three wickets in the session but more importantly reached 304 for six at the break.

England continued to drop catches, taking their innings tally to six.

Jaiswal (118 off 164), who was dropped twice on Friday, was given another life on day three.

Fair to say, he made the most of the lifelines offered to him for his second hundred of the series.

Shubman Gill (11 off 9) struck two sublime boundaries before falling to the incoming ball once again with Gus Atkinson removing the Indian captain off the first ball in the post-lunch session.