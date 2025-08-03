India on brink of famous win despite Root, Brook tons as rain takes game to Day 5

LONDON: Rain in the evening session pushed the series deciding final Test to day five after a down and out India managed stay in the game yet again following fine hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook that almost sealed the contest for England.

Like it has been the case through the English summer, a spirited India found a way to fight back through their undeterred spirit after England needed just 57 runs to complete the chase at tea.

Root (105) and Brook (111 off 98) were running away with the contest but Mohammed Siraj and Co refused to give up post the break.

While Brook was dismissed before tea, Root was caught behind off Prasidh Krishna after the lanky Indian pacer had found the stumps of a struggling Jacob Bethell, leaving the home team at 337 for six.

Root got out soon after racking up his 39th Test hundred, 13th versus India and third of the series.

The old ball which was not doing a thing in the afternoon session started aiding the pacers, and the scoreboard hardly moved.

Suddenly, the remaining 37 runs seemed a long way off.

Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith were in the middle when bad light stopped play with the momentum in India's favour.

England were 339 for six and new ball just 3.4 overs away.