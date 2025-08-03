KL Rahul spent every minute post last IPL match preparing for England series: Abhishek Nayar

MUMBAI: KL Rahul has dedicated every minute since his last IPL match to preparing for the England tour and rightly deserves all the recognition coming his way for doing the “dirty job at all numbers” for India, said former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Sunday.

Rahul finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the five-Test series, scoring 532 runs at an average of 53.20, including two centuries and two fifties. He also forged a strong opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Nayar, who worked closely with Rahul during his tenure as India's assistant coach until recently, said while he cannot disclose the specific adjustments Rahul has made, he is pleased to see the results.

“I can't talk about the changes that I’ve seen in KL Rahul. I can’t, because then it's out there and the effectiveness goes down a lot,” said Nayar, who is currently the head coach of the UP Warriorz team in the Women's Premier League, in an exclusive interview with PTI.

“All I can say is that whatever the changes are, they have really worked. Sometimes — and I always say this in a cricketer’s journey and in a team’s journey — things need to click. You need a bit of the rub of the green. I think he's had that as well.”