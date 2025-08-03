PCB issues blanket ban on future participation in WCL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a blanket ban on its players’ participation in future editions of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), accusing the tournament organisers of being biased and lacking sporting integrity.

The decision comes in the wake of a controversy where the Indian team forfeited both their group-stage clash and semifinal against Pakistan, citing the country’s stand against bilateral sporting ties following the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces that it is issuing a blanket ban from future participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL),” the board said in a statement after a virtual meeting of its Board of Governors chaired by Mohsin Naqvi.

The PCB strongly objected to the WCL’s decision to award points to India despite their forfeiture, calling the move “tainted with hypocrisy and bias.”

India and Pakistan were scheduled to face off in the group stage, but the Indian side—featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh—refused to play, citing national sentiment in the aftermath of the terror attack and India’s subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor.’