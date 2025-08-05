England panicked, they just needed one partnership: Michael Vaughan

LONDON: Former captain Michael Vaughan feels England panicked on the final day of the fifth Test against India in the absence of inspirational skipper Ben Stokes, with only 35 runs needed to win and four wickets in hand.

England eventually lost the match by six runs as India made a stunning comeback to draw the five-match series 2-2 on Monday.

"Ben Stokes in that team, England would've won this Test match. He plays such a big role in this team, the mentality. England did panic (on the fifth morning).

"They just needed one partnership. They panicked in the way that they can with the way that they play, they play with a huge amount of aggressiveness. Yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, the Harry Brook dismissal did cause that collapse, but it's the way England play," Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special.

Stokes, who played a pivotal role for England with both bat and ball, missed the fifth Test due to a shoulder injury, while pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse were rested.

Vaughan said the thrilling series against India should be a perfect preparation for England for the this year's Ashes in Australia, starting in November.