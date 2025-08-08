Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali suspended amid rape investigation in England

MANCHESTER: Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is under criminal investigation in England, his country's cricket board said while Greater Manchester Police said an arrest has been made following a rape allegation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said an investigation "involving cricketer Haider Ali" stemmed from "an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England."

The PCB did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 24-year-old Ali.

Greater Manchester Police told The Associated Press that on Monday they received a report of a rape and that "we have arrested a 24-year-old man."

"It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester," the police statement added. "The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries."