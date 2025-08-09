APL- 4 opens with dazzling ceremony in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fourth season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), was inaugurated on Friday evening at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The opening ceremony featured power-packed performances by Tollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal and music director Charan Pakala, who also composed the anthem for the current APL season. Laser and drone shows enthralled the audience before the match.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and popular actor Daggubati Venkatesh, who is also the brand ambassador for APL Season-4, attended the event as chief guests. ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath accorded them a warm welcome.

Several political leaders, including TDP State President Palla Srinivas, TDP MPs K Appala Naidu and M Sribharat, and BJP State chief P Madhav were also present.

The trophy for the season was unveiled by the Union Minister, the brand ambassador, and the captains of the seven participating teams.