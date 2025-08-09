APL- 4 opens with dazzling ceremony in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fourth season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), was inaugurated on Friday evening at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The opening ceremony featured power-packed performances by Tollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal and music director Charan Pakala, who also composed the anthem for the current APL season. Laser and drone shows enthralled the audience before the match.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and popular actor Daggubati Venkatesh, who is also the brand ambassador for APL Season-4, attended the event as chief guests. ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath accorded them a warm welcome.
Several political leaders, including TDP State President Palla Srinivas, TDP MPs K Appala Naidu and M Sribharat, and BJP State chief P Madhav were also present.
The trophy for the season was unveiled by the Union Minister, the brand ambassador, and the captains of the seven participating teams.
Later, they watched the inaugural match between Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu affirmed that the launch of APL Season-4 in Visakhapatnam marks a fresh start for the league, with several changes introduced compared to previous editions. He said the aim is to make cricket more accessible to the public and support young talent, particularly from rural areas. The Union Minister emphasised the need for continued efforts to provide opportunities to talented players across the country.
Speaking at the event, ACA President Kesineni Sivanath said seven teams are participating this season, and the focus remains on encouraging players from grassroots levels. He expressed confidence that players like Nitish Kumar Reddy would make significant contributions.
He also noted that Visakhapatnam had successfully hosted two IPL matches earlier this year, with Delhi Capitals, who chose the Port City as their home ground, winning both.
ACA Secretary Sana Sathish and APL Governing Council Chairman Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, among others, were present at the ceremony.