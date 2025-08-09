Australia settle on Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head as T20 openers

DARWIN: Australian white-ball skipper Mitchell Marsh says he will open the T20 batting with Travis Head for the foreseeable future as the team looks for stability at the top leading into next year's World Cup.

Australia have had a series of different openers in the game's shortest format since David Warner retired last year, including Matt Short, Glenn Maxwell and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Marsh will partner Head for the first time in three T20s against South Africa starting on Sunday in Darwin, and said it will stay that way heading into the February World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"It'll be myself and Heady up the top for the foreseeable future," Marsh said.

"Obviously we've played a lot together, got a great relationship, so (we'll) start there."

Australia are coming off a dominant 5-0 T20 series sweep against the West Indies last month with Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green and Tim David all excelling when they had time at the crease.

The explosive David plundered an Australian record 37-ball century in the third T20, strengthening the case for him to bat higher up the order.