Gautam bhai always tells me 'you are not aware of your own talent': Akash Deep

"I have played Duleep Trophy under his captaincy last year so it wasn't the first time. He is a cool customer with a lot of ideas and when someone is calm, it helps in taking good on-field decisions," Akash Deep explained.

Although it was his first time in England, Akash Deep, for the better part of the series, felt that he was playing on sub-continental tracks with negligible movement for quick bowlers.

"In Australia, there was a lot of bounce and carry and I tried keeping it slightly back of length or at times pitch it up. However, in four out of the five Tests that we played in England, it didn't resemble the typical English wickets that we have traditionally heard of or seen over the years.

"If you see, the ball wasn't seaming or swinging a lot at times and we had to hit the India length, fuller one. We had to make that adjustment which, if you have played enough cricket, you should be able to do it."

Akash Deep then dwelled on his net routines and visualisation techniques before going into an actual match.

"Practice sessions are very important for me in terms of execution. I am always trying to think about the main opposition batter that I am supposed to bowl," he revealed.

"Bhale hi main Yashasvi ko nets pe ball daloon, plan mera (Ben) Duckett aur (Joe) Root ke liye hota thaa. (I might be bowling to Yashasvi in nets but my plan was for Duckett or Root)."

When asked about concerns around his fitness after he missed games in both the tours of Australia and England due to niggles, Akash Deep said he is doing his best to be in good shape.

"The on-field impact injuries can't be avoided. If you have to dive to save a boundary, you have to do it. You can't think that I will hurt my shoulder and all. Yes, if it is fitness and training related injuries, the aim is to minimise them as much as possible," he said.

Till now, Akash Deep has played 10 Tests and taken 28 wickets.

When asked if he has been zeroed in only for the longer version of the game, Akash Deep said that he hasn't been told anything in specific.

"We can't just go and talk to selectors. They are experienced people and when they feel that they need me for any format, they would summon. My job is to perform and be ready for call ups."

Before the tour of England, his sister Akhanda Jyoti was diagnosed with cancer and it was a particularly tough time for family.