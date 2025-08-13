Pakistan skittled for 92 as West Indies wins third ODI by 202 runs for historic 2-1 series win

TAROUBA: Shai Hope helped deliver some long overdue good news for the West Indies with a century to inspire the Caribbean cricketers to a series-clinching, 202-run win Tuesday over Pakistan.

It was the first bilateral ODI series won by West Indies against Pakistan since 1991 and ended a run of home series defeats across the test and Twenty20 formats to Australia and Pakistan.

Hope stroked an unbeaten 120 before pace bowler Jayden Seales destroyed Pakistan's chase with six wickets in the third and final one-day cricket international.

The West Indies captain said he was extremely proud of his team.

Hope added there'd been a lot of stress on negatives in the game but now there was "positives to shout about" for West Indies cricket.

The big win came in the wake of a two-day emergency summit for Caribbean cricket. Hope attended part of the summit, along with greats including Brian Lara and Clive Lloyd, to help create strategies to lift West Indies back toward the top of the international game.

The summit was called after a West Indian lineup scored just 27 runs in its second innings – one run short of the all-time test record for low totals — while losing the third of three tests to Australia.

After losing eight straight matches to Australia and then losing a Twenty20 series 2-1 to Pakistan in Florida, West Indies lost the ODI series-opener to Pakistan last week by five wickets.