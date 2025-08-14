Aussie Maxwell sharpening his skills to bowl in powerplays during 2026 T20 World Cup

CAIRNS: With an eye on next year's T20 World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, charismatic Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is sharpening his spin-bowling skills to become more potent in the powerplay overs, given that he might need to bowl with the new ball on spinner-friendly pitches.

The 2026 T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the spin-bowling all-rounder, if fully fit, likely to be a part of the Australian side as it aims to reclaim the trophy it last won in 2021.

Maxwell has been a regular in the Indian Premier League, donning several jerseys, with his most successful stints coming for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, where he has shone as a devastating batter with the ability to turn the game decisively with the ball.

Despite his bowling prowess, Maxwell has bowled only five powerplay overs in total in the shortest format between the 2022 T20 World Cup and the ongoing home series against South Africa.

But the 36-year-old feels he could come in handy in powerplay overs during the T20 World Cup as the new ball grips the subcontinent's wickets better.