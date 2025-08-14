Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw included in Maharashtra squad for Buchi Babu tournament

PUNE: India batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw were on Thursday named in Maharashtra’s 17-member squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, to be played in Chennai from 18 August to 9 September.

Ankit Bawane has been named captain of the Maharashtra squad.

It will be the first assignment for top-order batter Shaw, who had left Mumbai before the start of the season and joined Maharashtra. The 25-year-old will be eager to make a fresh start after a torrid run last season with Mumbai, when he was allegedly dropped on the grounds of fitness and discipline by the domestic giants.