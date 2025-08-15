Yastika, Radha, Tanuja fifties help India A clinch one-day series against Australia A

BRISBANE: Fine half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav and Tanuja Kanwar propelled India A to a thrilling series-clinching two-wicket victory over Australia A after Alyssa Healy’s brilliant knock had set the bar high for the visitors in the second women’s one-dayer on Friday.

Following the win, achieved with just one ball to spare, India has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series of the multi-format tour. India A had lost the three-match T20 series 0-3.

Chasing a healthy 265 for nine, built largely on Australian skipper Healy’s 87-ball 91, India was in doldrums at 193 for seven after losing Yastika (66 off 71 balls) and Radha (60 off 78 balls).

But spin-bowling all-rounder Tanuja rose to the occasion by batting responsibly for her 50 (57 balls) to fashion a fight back as India A won on the penultimate ball of the match.

Left-arm spinner Tanuja forged a 68-run stand for the eighth wicket with Prema Rawat (32 not out), who has been brilliant with the ball in the series, as the duo took it upon themselves to thwart the home team’s challenge.

The pair subdued their attacking instinct and focused on the huge task on hand. They relied on quick running between the wickets.

Tanuja was unlucky to be dismissed with the target in sight. But Prema and pacer Titas Sadhu weathered the Australia A challenge in the final over to score the five precious runs for victory.

It was wicketkeeper-batter Yastika who displayed the intent to fight early on after she saw her opening partner Shafali Verma (4) and Dhara Gujjar (0) head back to the dressing room in quick succession.

Yastika played with determination as she crafted her innings with the help of nine boundaries. India A’s position wasn’t looking good at 83 for four but Yastika continued to plod, finally departing in the 29th over and the team in a much better situation at 151 for five.