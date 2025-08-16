Brevis' signing was in compliance with rules: CSK clarifies as Ashwin's remarks spark controversy

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings on Saturday issued clarification regarding the signing of Dewald Brevis midway through the IPL 2025 season, saying the signing process of the South African batter was in "complete compliance with the rules and regulations" of the league.

A raging controversy was sparked as former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, currently in the CSK roster, hinted in his YouTube channel that the five-time IPL champions were willing to pay extra to avail Brevis' services.

"Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL," the CSK said in a statement.

In April, 2025, Dewald Brevis was signed for a league fee of INR 2.2 crore as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, who was picked up at the IPL 2025 Player Auction held at Abadi AI Johar Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for a price of INR 2.2 Cr, the statement added.

The IPL rules in vogue state that the signing of a replacement player should not exceed the price of the player he will be replacing on the roll.