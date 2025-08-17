My intent in video was to talk about Brevis' batting, not about his IPL signing amount: Ashwin

CHENNAI: Senior spinner R. Ashwin has clarified his statement regarding the signing of Dewald Brevis by Chennai Super Kings, asserting that his focal point was the South African’s batting performances and not the amount for which he was allegedly acquired midway through IPL 2025.

A controversy erupted when Ashwin, currently part of the CSK roster, hinted on his YouTube channel that the five-time IPL champions were willing to pay “extra” to secure Brevis’ services. His comments allegedly forced the IPL franchise to issue a clarification.

“My intent in the old video was to talk about Brevis’ batting, not about his IPL signing amount.

We have to understand that every player who plays in the IPL has a contract with the franchise and the tournament.

The franchise and the IPL have a binding contract and if there is anything wrong, it won’t be ratified,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

To underline his point, Ashwin termed Brevis a “special talent.”

“Injury replacements are very common in the IPL. It is about how you go about the rule flexibility. That is the point. If you are a CSK and South Africa fan, then it is time to be extremely excited about Brevis. He is a special talent,” he added.