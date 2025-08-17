Ton-up Yash Dhull leads Central Delhi Kings to win against North Delhi Strikers

NEW DELHI: Yash Dhull smashed a scintillating century to guide Central Delhi Kings to 15-run victory over North Delhi Strikers in a rain-curtailed Delhi Premier League (DPL) match here.

After Dhull's century helped the Kings to set a mammoth 198-run target in the game, which was reduced to 16 overs per side, the Strikers got of to a brilliant start on Saturday.

Openers Sarthak Ranjan (52 off 26) and Arnav Bugga (43 off 13) stitched an 85-run partnership inside five overs before the latter departed after smashing five fours and three sixes.

However, as the innings progressed, Central Delhi Kings fought back, making timely breakthroughs and slowing down the momentum.

Key wickets at crucial junctures, including the dismissals of Sarthak Ranjan, Yajas Sharma, Yash Dabas, and Vaibhav Kandpal, halted the charge.

Despite their aggressive approach and brief partnerships, the Strikers fell short as the disciplined bowling attack of Central Delhi Kings held their nerve in the second half of the chase to restrict the Strikers to 182/9 in 16 overs.