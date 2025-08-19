Gill named T20 vice-captain for Asia Cup; big names Iyer, Jaiswal, Sundar, Krishna excluded

MUMBAI: India’s announcement of their Asia Cup 2025 squad has sparked intense debate, not only for the strength of its core group but also for the shock exclusion of several star performers who were widely expected to feature prominently.

While Test captain Shubman Gill was appointed T20 vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel as deputy to skipper Suryakumar Yadav, the omissions of Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have surprised many.

The 25-year-old Gill, whose last T20 International appearance was against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2024, earned his place following a prolific Test series against England, where he struck four centuries in the drawn five-match rubber.

His inclusion was widely anticipated, but the selectors’ decision to hand him the vice-captaincy added weight to his elevation in white-ball leadership.

“Gill’s form in England was something we expected but he exceeded it all,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said during the squad announcement press conference here.

However, Gill’s batting slot may be up for discussion as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have forged an effective opening pair. Agarkar insisted this was a “delightful problem of plenty” rather than a headache.

“There are more options (for the top order) now and Shubman has been in great form anyway. When they get to Dubai, they can decide on the playing XI according to the opposition and the conditions,” the former pacer noted.