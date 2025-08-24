Australian quick Lance Morris out for 12 months with back injury

MACKAY, Australia: Fast bowler Lance Morris was Sunday ruled out for 12 months due to back surgery, denying him the chance to be part of Australia's squad for the Ashes series later this year.

The 27-year-old, who has been in and around the Australian set-up for several years, was originally named to feature in the current one-day series against South Africa.

But he pulled out at the last minute after experiencing lower back pain in the lead up, with further investigation revealing a lumbar bone stress injury.

Morris said he had decided to have surgery.

"I feel this is the most logical way to realise my full potential and return to my very best cricket for the Perth Scorchers, Western Australia and Australia long into the future," he said in a statement.

"I also take great confidence in others who have undergone similar procedures and returned to their best. I plan to work hard through my recovery and return when the time is right."

Cricket Australia said he would likely be sidelined for 12 months, ending his hopes of an Ashes debut.

Morris was seen as a potential fifth pace option for the campaign against England as back-up to Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.