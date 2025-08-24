Online Gaming Bill: BCCI likely to lose Dream 11 as Team India title sponsor

NEW DELHI: Fantasy sports giants Dream 11, which recently shut down its real money games after central government passed the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' in both the Houses of Parliament, has intimated to the BCCI that it won't be able to continue with the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team as the revenue stream is going to get hit badly.

The PTI was the first to report on August 20 that cricket's revenue stream could be badly hit by the new bill as Dream 11 and My11Circle jointly contribute about Rs 1000 crore to BCCI through title sponsorship of Indian cricket team and Indian Premier League.

Dream11 has a 2023-2026 contract of USD 44 million (Rs 358 crore) for being the title sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

However, after the government bill was passed stating that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game", it served as a death knell to the main revenue stream of all major fantasy sports companies in India."

While BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia declined to comment on the development, it is understood that Dream11 might not have to pay any hefty penalty as the contract with the Indian board has a specific clause about getting a waiver in case there is a government regulation in place.

Dream11 is also the official fantasy partner of the Indian Super League.