Former Australia captain Michael Clarke undergoes sixth surgery for skin cancer

MELBOURNE: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has undergone a sixth surgery for skin cancer, this time to remove a lesion from his nose.

The 44-year-old 2015 World Cup-winning skipper posted a post-operative picture on Instagram, urging people to prioritise regular skin checks, especially in countries with high sun exposure such as Australia.

"Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key," he wrote on instagram.

Clarke was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006 during his playing career and has since undergone several procedures.

In 2019, he had three non-melanoma lesions removed, including one from his forehead.

In 2023, he required 27 stitches after a basal cell carcinoma was removed from his chest, following which he partnered with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to spread awareness.

Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015 after leading Australia to the ODI World Cup title.