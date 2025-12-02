Glen Maxwell opts out of IPL 2026; third high-profile player to withdraw

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, 37, on Tuesday confirmed that he will not enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled in Abu Dhabi on December 16, a move that effectively signals the end of his IPL career. Maxwell becomes the latest high-profile player after Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis to withdraw from this year’s auction.

In an Instagram post, Maxwell said his decision came with “a lot of gratitude” for everything the league had given him.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year… I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched,” he wrote, adding that the memories and energy of India would “stay with me forever”.