Glen Maxwell opts out of IPL 2026; third high-profile player to withdraw

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, 37, on Tuesday confirmed that he will not enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled in Abu Dhabi on December 16, a move that effectively signals the end of his IPL career. Maxwell becomes the latest high-profile player after Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis to withdraw from this year’s auction.
In an Instagram post, Maxwell said his decision came with “a lot of gratitude” for everything the league had given him.
“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year… I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched,” he wrote, adding that the memories and energy of India would “stay with me forever”.
Maxwell, who was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.2 crore in last year’s mega auction, had scored just 48 runs in six innings before a finger injury ruled him out.
Across 141 IPL matches, Maxwell scored 2,819 runs at an average of 23.88. Debuting with Delhi Capitals in 2012, he went on to win the 2013 title with Mumbai Indians, enjoyed a prolific stint with Punjab Kings between 2014 and 2017, and later joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021 — where he delivered seasons of 513, 301 and 400 runs in his first three years with the franchise.
A total of 1,355 players have registered for the upcoming mini-auction, forming the preliminary long list of contenders.