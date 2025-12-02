'He had no fear when facing the quicks': Former England cricketer Robin Smith dies at 62

His test centuries featured two in the Ashes and three against the West Indies, including his highest score, 175 in St. John's in 1994.

“Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and an incredible resilience," ECB chair Richard Thompson said. “He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride and no shortage of entertainment.”

Former England captain and teammate Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports: “He had no fear in him at all when facing the quicks. He didn't wear a grille or a visor — he just wore that helmet, diving and ducking out of the way, cutting. I've never seen many batters cut the ball better than Robin Smith. He took them (fast bowlers) on. England fans loved him.”

Michael Atherton, another England captain and teammate of Smith's, told Sky Sports: "As a cricketer, he gave the impression of an extremely strong and tough batter, which he was. But off the field he was quite shy, actually. But the life and soul of the party, a very, very popular teammate, someone who would do anything for you. Exceptional popular guy.”

Smith played more than 300 first-class matches for Hampshire, which described the captain as a “fearless batter” and one of its “favorite sons.”

“Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire cricket heroes,” Hampshire group chairman Rod Bransgrove said. “He was one of the most popular players ever to play the game we all love, and he will be hugely missed by players, members, staff and supporters — not only in Hampshire, but throughout the country and beyond.”