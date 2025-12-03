Hardik Pandya back in India squad for T20s against South Africa

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Wednesday named in India's T20 squad for the upcoming five matches against South Africa as he returns to international cricket after an injury.

Pandya suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in September and missed the team's tour of Australia and the ongoing South Africa one-day series.

The 32-year-old Pandya made a winning comeback in India's domestic T20 competition for his team Baroda as he scored 77 not out and took one wicket with his pace bowling.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill makes the 15-member but his return from a neck injury will depend on clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India Test and ODI captain Gill suffered neck spasms during the first five-day game against South Africa last month and missed the second match as the hosts went down 2-0.

Suryakumar Yadav is the T20 captain.

India will begin the T20 series on December 9 in Cuttack.

Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vice-capt)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

* Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE (Centre of Excellence).