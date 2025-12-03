Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad hundreds help India set 359-run target in second ODI

RAIPUR: Virat Kohli's successive hundred, maiden century from Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) and KL Rahul's quickfire 66 not out propelled India to a formidable 358 for five against South Africa in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

Kohli (102 off 93 balls, 7x4s, 2x6s) and Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls, 12x4s, 2x6s) reset the record for the highest third-wicket stand for India in ODIs against South Africa as their 195-run association built the platform for the hosts to launch themselves into a big score.

And Rahul's (66 not out off 43 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s) second fifty in a row ensured that, even as India continued to tinker with their batting line-up with the stand-in skipper coming in at No 5 ahead of Washington Sundar, who endured another failure.

Rohit Sharma (14) fell to one angling away from his body as Nandre Burger found an outside edge.

This was after the India opener hit three consecutive fours earlier in the fifth over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) made a promising start, hitting a couple of fours and a six but fell to a left-armer again with Jansen's knack of producing extra bounce inducing a mishit from the Indian opener.