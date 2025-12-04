Joe Root finally scores an Ashes century for England in Australia

BRISBANE: Joe Root has finally scored a hundred in an Ashes test for England in Australia, checking off one of the few milestones missing from his impressive cricket CV.

Test cricket’s No. 1-ranked batter ended a 15-test century drought Down Under dating to 2013 when he reached triple figures on Thursday in the first night session of the second test at the Gabba.

Root is on his fourth Ashes tour to Australia where his previous highest test score was 89.

He scored 0 and 8 in the eight-wicket loss in the series-opening test in Perth.

"Even Australians have to admit he is a great now,” former England captain Alastair Cook said on broadcaster TNT Sports.