Rachin Ravindra's 171, Latham's 145 give New Zealand a 481-run lead over West Indies in 1st test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra at his best can make it look like he is batting on a different pitch. He was at his best Thursday as his 176 helped New Zealand take complete control of the first test against the West Indies on the third day.

Ravindra put on 279 for New Zealand's third wicket, batting for most of the last two sessions with his captain Tom Latham who made 145. Both were out in sight of stumps at which New Zealand was 417-4, a lead of 481 after leading by 64 on the first innings.

Of those 417 runs, 200 came from 50 boundaries, 27 of which were hit by Ravindra. Will Young was 20 and Michael Bracewell 6 at stumps and a declaration is likely either overnight or early on the fourth day.

Latham did the hard work for much of the New Zealand second innings, batting through the last hour on the second day in fading light, then through lunch, tea and into the last session on the third day to reach his first century in 40 innings over three years. His uncharacteristically jubilant celebration showed just how much it meant to break that drought.

Latham reached a dogged and exemplary century from 179 deliveries with nine fours. Ravindra reached his fourth test century, his second in consecutive tests, from 108 balls with 16 fours and the first six of the New Zealand second innings.

"Rachin played fantastically well," Latham said. "It was a great day for batting and a great position we're in now.

"He's pretty high-octane for a guy whose got every shot in the book. I think the way that he played was fantastic."

Ravindra opened up parts of the field that no other batter had been able to reach. He played the pull shot, especially, with exquisite timing and power for a high percentage of his boundaries.