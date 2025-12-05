Australia race clear of England to seize control of second Ashes Test

BRISBANE: A relentless Australia seized a 44-run lead over England in the day-night second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Friday, with aggressive opener Jake Weatherald and Steve Smith leading the charge.

By stumps the hosts had not only reeled in England's first-innings 334 but raced clear, ending a draining day two on 378-6 in front of a big and boisterous crowd at a humid Gabba.

A decent lead is shaping as crucial, with the pitch likely to deteriorate in the coming days.

"That was a crucial last hour there for us. To get to the end of play six down gives us a bit of time in the morning in that day session," said Marnus Labuschagne, who cracked 65.

At stumps Alex Carey, who was dropped first ball and again on 25, was not-out 46 with Michael Neser on 15, but England's pace cartel made in-roads under lights in the evening session.

Australia were cruising at 291-3 before the expensive Brydon Carse removed Cameron Green (45) and Smith (61) in four deliveries to rekindle hope as England's short-ball tactics paid off.

The bowlers, though, lacked consistency and were guilty of too many loose deliveries with Australia plundering 51 boundaries, while four easy catches were put down.

Weatherald, in only his second Test, slammed 12 fours and a six in a punchy knock before being trapped lbw for 72 by Jofra Archer with an angled yorker.

Labuschagne -- Australia's form batsman with a slew of centuries in domestic cricket -- was similarly assured as the shadows moved over the ground.

But as he looked destined for another ton, England captain Ben Stokes got the crucial breakthrough with a nick to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

"Obviously the boys played well," said Labuschagne.

"We probably let them in a little bit there through that middle session, but it's a nice day."

Steve Smith, wearing black adhesive anti-glare strips under his eyes to help with the Gabba lights was the big wicket.

Once he got in, the veteran skipper appeared immovable, but Carse tempted him into a hook shot that Will Jacks caught spectacularly at backward square leg.

Travis Head, Australia's wrecking-ball hero in the first Test win at Perth, fell before tea for 33.