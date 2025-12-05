Weatherald, Labuschagne post half centuries to help Australia to 228-3 in 2nd Ashes test

BRISBANE: Jake Weatherald posted his maiden test half-century and Marnus Labuschagne completed back-to-back 50s to help Australia reach 228-3 at the end of the middle session on Day 2 in reply to England’s 334 in the second Ashes test.

The 31-year-old Weatherald, who was out for a duck in his test debut last month, scored 72 from and shared partnerships of 77 with Travis Head (33) and 69 with Labuschagne to get Australia's chase away to a flier.

Steve Smith was 24 and Cameron Green was on 22 at the short interval before the night session. The Gabba pitch was already starting to produce some uneven bounce, likely making it tricky for the batters facing the pink ball under lights.

Smith has already had treatment after being hit on the elbow by a delivery from Brydon Carse that rose sharply and beat the edge of the bat.

England resumed Day 2 at 325-9 and added nine runs in 14 balls before No. 11 Jofra Archer was dismissed, leaving Joe Root unbeaten on 138.

The No. 1-ranked batter in test cricket posted his maiden hundred in an Ashes match Down Under late on Day 1 and shared a 70-run last-wicket stand with Archer that took England's innings into a second day.

Only two wickets fell in the first session — Archer for England and Head for Australia — in warm, bright afternoon conditions in the day-night match.

There were two more wickets the middle session as the sun set in Brisbane, but runs continued to flow at a rate of more than 5 per over as Australia cut the first-innings deficit to 106.