India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Arshdeep strikes early as Rickelton falls first in series decider

Arshdeep Singh struck early as Ryan Rickelton fell for a four-ball duck. After a tidy first over with three outswingers, Rickelton chased a fuller delivery outside off and edged it to KL Rahul, giving India an ideal start.

TOSS

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the deciding third and final One-day International, here Saturday.

India made one change to the side that lost the second ODI at Raipur, bringing in Tilak Varma in place of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

South Africa, hit by injuries to key players, Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi, have included Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman in their place.

Burger and de Zorzi have been ruled out for a couple of week.

Burger experienced right hamstring discomfort during the previous game, while de Zorzi encountered pain in the right hamstring while batting.

The series stands at 1-1, after India won the first ODI and South Africa levelled it in Raipur.

An India captain has won a toss after losing 20 straight losses.

TEAMS

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

(With inputs from PTI)