Starc heroics put Australia on brink of 2-0 lead as England stare down the barrel under Gabba lights

BRISBANE: Australia are on the brink of grabbing a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series after dominating a feeble England on a pivotal third day of the day-night second Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

The hosts batted England out of the game during the day session at the Gabba, then took full advantage of the changed conditions under lights to reduce England to 134-6 at stumps, still trailing by 43 runs.

After losing inside two days in Perth, England are staring down the barrel once again in the match and the series.

When Australia resumed the third day on 378-6 with a lead of 44, England would have been hoping to take the last four wickets quickly and not face too large a deficit.

But led by unlikely batting hero Mitchell Starc, Australia made 511 and kept England out on the field during the blisteringly hot day session.

At the close, England skipper Ben Stokes and spinner Will Jacks were holding on grimly, both unbeaten on four runs apiece.

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had got the visitors off to a rapid start to their second innings, taking them to 45-0 at dinner off just six overs.