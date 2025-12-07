Ben Stokes' gritty 36 keeps England's Ashes hopes alive in second test

BRISBANE: Ben Stokes dispensed with Bazball and pragmatically set about reviving England's Ashes prospects with a watchful 36 on Sunday to usher his team through the first session on Day 4 without losing a wicket in the second test.

The unbeaten 112-ball innings and a half-century seventh-wicket stand with No. 8 Will Jacks gave England a 16-run lead. More importantly, it kept the day-night match alive at the Gabba and ensured Australia will have to bat again to have a chance of taking a 2-0 series lead.

Stokes had a bit of luck when he stepped down the pitch, was squared up and got a thick edge to a lifting ball from Scott Boland just high enough to fly over a leaping Cam Green in the slips 15 minutes before the interval.

The Australian attack bowled a tight line and length and mixed it up with some short-pitch deliveries in an attempt to entice the usually aggressive England batters to have a go.

Stokes and Jacks resisted the temptation, knowing that a wicket would expose the tailenders. Jacks was unbeaten on 25 from 66 deliveries and England added 59 runs in the session that was played in sunny, subtropical conditions. It was a completely different approach to England's usual attack-at-all costs mentality that has attracted wide criticism in the first two Ashes tests so far.