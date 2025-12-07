Smriti Mandhana says wedding with Palash Muchhal ‘called off’, urges all to respect privacy

Indian women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Sunday put to rest weeks of speculation about her personal life, confirming that her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal has been “called off”. The star opener appealed to fans and the media to respect the privacy of both families.

In her first public statement after a month of heightened rumours, Mandhana said she felt compelled to clarify the situation. “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same,” she wrote on social media.

Mandhana and Muchhal were slated to marry on November 23, but the ceremony was postponed after her father, Shriniwas, was hospitalised with a heart ailment.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time,” she added, noting that while she is a “very private person”, setting the record straight had become necessary.